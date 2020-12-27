Didn’t prevent Kharge from becoming CM: Siddaramaiah

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 27 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 23:11 ist

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Sunday has said that he did not prevent Congress veteran Mallikarjuna Kharge from becoming chief minister. He was reacting to JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda's recent charges in this regard.

"Let Deve Gowda disclose the name of the person who opposed CM post to Kharge. I never opposed CM post to Kharge,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here on Sunday.

Taking exception against Deve Gowda for claiming that Siddaramaiah did not make any contribution to JD(S), Siddaramaiah said, “I served as JD(S) state president for six years and did my efforts go waste?" he sought to know.

Siddaramaiah cast his vote in the Gram Panchayat elections at his native village Siddaramanahundi.

 

Mallikarjuna Kharge
Siddaramaiah
JD(S)
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

