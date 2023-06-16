Didn't conduct meeting with BBMP officials: Surjewala 

The BJP and JD(S) leaders made baseless allegations against Congress due to desperation after defeat in the Assembly polls, he said

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 16 2023, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 00:13 ist
Credit: Twitter/@BJP4Karnataka

Congress General Secretary (in-charge Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala on Thursday said that he had not held any meeting with state ministers and BBMP officials at Bengaluru.

Reacting to a row over an alleged meeting chaired by him at a luxury hotel at Bengaluru, a couple of days ago, the Congress leader said he was staying in the hotel where some of the ministers came to have tea with him. “Same time the BBMP officials, who were also at the hotel, also joined us,” he said.

“I have no authority to chair any meeting related to the state government. Why should I hold such a meeting,” he told reporters here.

The BJP and JD(S) leaders made baseless allegations against Congress due to desperation after defeat in the Assembly polls, he said. The BJP complained to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking action against ministers for violating rules governing conduct of government business.

