Differences between BJP MP, Madhuswamy in Tumakuru come to fore

Differences between MP G S Basavaraju and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy came to the fore on Thursday. The two BJP leaders hail from the Tumakuru district.

A casual conversation between the MP and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, caught on the camera, exposed the differences.

The minister was in the city to kickstart projects under Tumakuru Smart City Limited. The two leaders had a casual talk minutes before a press conference.

Basavaraju is heard referring to Madhuswamy in the singular, “This man, our minister, you know how is he? He’s like a South Korean kingpin (a possible reference to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un). He has spoiled our district. We can’t get even one seat because of this spoiled man.”

The MP continues, "Even before he begins to speak, he says hit, cut. He tells an engineer that the officer is fit to wash his wife’s saree. He asks the engineer to get out of the meeting.”

Madhuswamy had blasted an engineer at a progress review meeting last year.

Byrathi Basavaraj, trying to calm down the MP, wants to know whether the engineer was his man. He suggests the MP to continue the conversation later.

However, the MP continues, “He (Madhuswamy) brought a man to our district who declared about Rs 1,000 crore worth assets. He neither invited nor spoke to us.”

The MP is believed to have referred to Lokesh Gowda, who was a candidate in the MLC elections. It is said that Madhuswamy brought Gowda to Tumakuru.

Byrathi Basavaraj ends the talk and gets ready for the press conference.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: