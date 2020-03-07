Dinesh Gundu Rao, D K Shivakumar in Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi as KPCC divided over rejig

Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao and a frontrunner to succeed him D K Shivakumar have reached the national capital even as the AICC continued to deliberate on the reshuffle of the party's state unit.

Both Shivakumar and Gundu Rao have sought an appointment with Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress President, as the leadership appeared divided over the rejig of the Karnataka unit.

Gundu Rao is expected to convey to Rahul on the urgency to overhaul the state unit of the party.

Gundu Rao and Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Siddaramaiah had tendered their resignations after the party's dismal performance in the assembly bypolls which were swept by the BJP and provided a lifeline to Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa's delicately poised government.

Gundu Rao was scheduled to meet Rahul on Saturday, but there was no word yet on Shivakumar meeting the former Congress President.