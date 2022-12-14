Discussion on Karnataka Cabinet rejig 'next time': CM Bommai

Discussion on Karnataka Cabinet rejig 'next time': CM

'Shah told us that he will call us to Delhi again after some time and discuss the issue in detail,' Bommai said

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 14 2022, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 22:44 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai during a meeting at Parliament Library, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he would come to Delhi again to discuss long pending Cabinet rejig discussion with party top brass.

“I, along with BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, met Home Minister Amit Shah. I have raised the issue of the long pending Cabinet rejig. Shah told us that he will call us to Delhi again after some time and discuss the issue in detail,” the CM told reporters in New Delhi.

The CM was in Delhi to attend a meeting convened by Shah on the border dispute with Maharashtra.

When asked whether the rejig will happen before the Legislative Assembly's Winter Session, the CM said it depends on the party top leaders' decision.

“I have also explained the current political situation in the state to Shah. I appraised the party activities and government programmes. I have requested the Home Minister to visit the states to participate in political rallies," he said.

To a question on former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa alleged unhappiness with him, the CM said “I have a very cordial relationship with Yediyurappa. He is the senior leader of the party. This news is being spread by Congress. They will not succeed in such fake news.”

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
BJP
basavaraj bommai
Amit Shah

