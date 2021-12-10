Discussion on North Karnataka issues most likely in Belagavi session, says CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said issues related to North Karnataka development including irrigation projects are most likely to be discussed in the Winter Session of the State Legislature to be held in Belagavi.

"The session is called to discuss development issues and people's problems. Mahadayi issue has already been discussed in the session, and suitable steps are being taken with regard to the legal aspects," he said.

Compensation for crop loss is being disbursed so fast for the first time. More than Rs 600 crore compensation has already been disbursed for the crop loss caused by heavy rains in November. Compensation is being given daily, immediately after the details of joint survey are uploaded on Parihar app, Bommai noted.

He also said efforts were made to win all 20 seats in which the BJP has fielded candidates in the Legislative Council elections being held on Friday.

Bommai is exercising his franchise in Council polls at Shiggaon in Haveri district.

Flight landing delayed

Landing of the Indigo flight in which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and others were travelling was delayed by over 20 minutes due to heavy fog. The aircraft took several go-arounds before landing at Hubballi airport.

