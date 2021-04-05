Cong's disgruntled Lakhan Jarkiholi to campaign for BJP

‘Disgruntled’ Congress leader Lakhan Jarkiholi to campaign for BJP

'Following the request by the BJP leaders, I have decided to extend my support to Mangala Angadi'

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 05 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 06:19 ist
Ministers Jagadish Shettar, Umesh Katti, Byrati Basavaraj, MPs Eranna Kadadi and Annasaheb Jolle among others visited Lakhan at his house to persuade him to join the BJP. Credit: DH Photo

Lakhan, the youngest of five Jarkiholi brothers on Monday assured the BJP leaders, who called on the disgruntled Congress leader at his residence here to persuade him to join the saffron party, of campaigning for Mangala Angadi, the the party candidate from Belgaum Lok Sabha bypoll.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Gokak, Lakhan Jarkiholi said, “The Congress party is grappling with factionalism and infighting. One man has hijacked the party. There are four high commands in state Congress. I am pained by the recent developments.”

Read | Ramesh Jarkiholi tested Covid-19 positive, informs Basavaraj

"Senior leaders of the BJP have urged me to join the party. I will soon take an appropriate decision after consulting my borthers Ramesh and Balachandra. Following the request by the BJP leaders, I have decided to extend my support to Mangala Angadi," Lakhan, who had unsuccessfully contested on a Congress ticket against his brother Ramesh in the 2018 Assembly polls, said.

Earlier in the day, ministers Jagadish Shettar, Umesh Katti, Byrati Basavaraj, MPs Eranna Kadadi and Annasaheb Jolle among others visited Lakhan at his house to persuade him to join the BJP.

A while later BJP candidate Mangala Angadi, her daughter Shraddha among others called on Lakhan at his house seeking support for the April 17 bypoll.

Karnataka
Congress
BJP
Lakhan Jarkiholi
Belgaum
Bypolls

