'Disgruntled' JD(S) MLCs meet Gowda

JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda met 'disgruntled' party MLCs on Thursday and assured them that the party would address their dissatisfaction.

A source said that Gowda assured the MLCs that a meeting of the party leaders would be called soon. "The MLCs said they have discontentment with the way H D Kumaraswamy treated them when he was in power. Deve Gowda has agreed to call a meeting to resolve this issue," the source said.

On Wednesday, the MLCs, led by MLC Basavaraj Horatti, discussed their issues. The meeting comes amid speculations that several legislators of the party are on the verge of quitting the party.