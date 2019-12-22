Dismiss Bommai, suspend officers: HDK on M'luru stir

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to dismiss Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai who failed utterly in maintaining law and order and suspend the police officers who were responsible for the killing of innocents in police firing in Mangaluru, after the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent, within 24 hours.

The suspended police officers should be jailed, he said. The government should initiate action against the police officer who was heard in a video clipping discussing how none were killed despite bullets being fired.

Speaking to reporters, he said “the Commissioner of Police is issuing false statements on police firing and lathi charge. The police failed to furnish accurate information on those who were injured in the police firing. Even Chief Minister failed to visit the injured who are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the city,” he alleged.

Is it right to register FIR against those who were killed in police firing and also those who are battling for life after suffering bullet injury, he asked.

Two families have lost their breadwinner in the police firing. Who is responsible for it. Whether the police officers are working as per the directions of RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat in the communally sensitive Mangaluru, he sought to know.

He flayed the government for preventing Opposition leader Siddaramaiah from visiting Mangaluru.