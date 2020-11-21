Disproportionate assets case: CBI has summoned me, says DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said Saturday that the CBI had summoned him to appear on November 23 in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

“It’s true that I have received the summons,” Shivakumar told reporters.

“On November 19, the CBI officers came home, but nobody was there due to a personal event we were attending. The next morning, I came home and they gave me the summons. They’ve asked me to come on November 23,” he said.

On November 19, Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya got engaged to senior BJP leader SM Krishna’s grandson and Cafe Coffee Day founder (late) VG Siddhartha’s son Amartya.

Shivakumar said that he had requested the agency for permission to appear on November 25 instead of November 23. “Starting November 22, I’m travelling to Hospet (Ballari), Maski (Raichur) and then Basavakalyan (Bidar),” he said.

On October 5, the CBI raided 14 locations across Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai that were linked to Shivakumar in connection with alleged corruption cases against him.

In a statement, the CBI said it had booked the former minister for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 74 crore.

The CBI’s raids were preceded by a preliminary inquiry registered in March 2020, when Shivakumar was appointed as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.