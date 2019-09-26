Disqualified MLAs get Karnataka Speaker support

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has told the Supreme Court that an MLA can’t be disqualified for leaving membership of the House, and that a legislator can give up membership of his political party and go back to the electorate for a fresh mandate.

The Speaker’s stance in support of the 17 disqualified MLAs on Monday comes after the Election Commission told the top court that they can’t be debarred from contesting the bypolls.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Kageri, submitted before a three-judge bench that a member can’t be proceeded under the anti-defection law for resigning from the membership of the House.

“Changing political parties as an MLA is defection. But resigning from the House and then shifting to another party is not defection,” he told the top court which was hearing a plea made by the disqualified MLAs to permit them to contest the bypolls scheduled on October 21.

Alternatively, the disqualified MLAs sought a direction to stay the bypolls.

“Once you are in the party discipline, you have to follow it. But if your conscience does not allow, you can leave the party, give up membership of the House and go back to the electorate,” Mehta said.

“The provision does not say if you give up membership of House, you are disqualified. It says you can be disqualified for giving up membership of a political party,” he added.

The bench presided over by Justice N V Ramana and comprising Justices Sanjeev Khanna and Krishna Murari asked Mehta what would be the role of the Speaker if disqualification and resignation proceedings went on simultaneously.

“What is written on paper may be different from what is the reality. An MLA may be intentionally resigning from the Assembly to join another party. Or a disqualification motion may be pending against the MLA, he resigns, then what do you make of it,” the bench asked.

To this, Mehta said, “It is high time for the Supreme Court to lay down guidelines for the Speaker.”

The bench, however, said, “How can we lay down guidelines for the Speaker? He is a constitutional authority. We cannot encroach.”

Kageri did not expressly support the orders passed by the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, who rejected the rebel MLAs resignations and disqualified them.

“I can’t be critical about what happened in this case. The power conferred in the Speaker is under challenge,” Mehta said.

He cited the landmark 'Kihoto Hollohan vs Zachillhu And Others' (1992) to contend that the right to resign had been recognised for a member of the House.

“The issue involved here is relationship between elected representatives and party and electorate. If there is conflict, can I defect? The Constitution Bench says no. Possibly, this would happen frequently and it travels beyond 17 MLAs. But right to resign has been recognised,” he said.