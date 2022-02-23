Disrupting Assembly costs taxpayers' money, says Kageri

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday said he will explore an option where the cost of running the House can be recovered from lawmakers who end up disrupting legislative proceedings.

Kageri was speaking in the backdrop of the disruption that the Assembly witnessed last week, forcing him to curtail the session on Tuesday, three days ahead of schedule, due to Congress lawmakers’ protest.

“It’s true that when sessions get disrupted, money gets spent and it looks like a waste of taxpayers’ money,” Kageri said.

Asked if the cost can be recovered from lawmakers who disrupt proceedings, he said: “I’ll examine and discuss this with everyone. Let’s see what the discussion throws up.”

It takes approximately Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore per day to run the House when it is in session.

The Speaker said that he is confident that Congress will participate in the proceedings in the next session.

Defends salary hike

Kageri went on to defend the hike in the salaries of lawmakers.

Even the Speaker’s salary has gone up from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. “Salaries or allowances had remained the same since 2015. It was the expectation of lawmakers given the rising costs. So, the government discussed with everyone and introduced the Bill, which was passed,” he said.

He also said that he would make one more attempt to earmark time in the upcoming Budget session for a discussion on electoral reforms.

During the news conference, Kageri said people in public life should refrain from making controversial statements that can spoil tranquillity in society. “I’m not saying this with a specific reference to anybody. This applies to all,” he said. “We have freedom of speech, but that shouldn’t hurt society.”

