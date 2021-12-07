District-level leaders can decide to back BJP or Cong: Kumaraswamy on Legislative Council polls

The JD(S) leadership has empowered district-level leaders of the party to take a call on whether to back BJP or Congress candidates in MLC elections at constituencies where the party has not fielded any candidates.

The decision, according to JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, was taken with a view on the 2023 general elections in the state.

"In some constituencies, they (JD(S) workers) are backing BJP and in a few others, Congress. This is being done after taking my permission and in an open manner," Kumaraswamy told reporters, ending speculation about who the regional party would back in 19 of the 25 constituencies that are scheduled for polls on December 10.

The former CM maintained that there was no secret pact and local leaders would take a call. The situation among leaders of various parties at the local level is different from that of state-level leaders, Kumaraswamy said, noting that there was a difference of opinion about whom to support in these elections.

He said that the objective of the party was to secure wins for JD(S) candidates in the future and to create favourable situations for the same.

To a question, Kumaraswamy said that the outcome of this decision will be clear during the 2023 general elections. "Any discussion on this issue is premature. Whether this will benefit or harm the party will become clear soon," he said.

On Congress' allegations of an alliance with BJP, Kumaraswamy dismissed the same. "If it were so, why did they (BJP) field candidates in six constituencies where we are contesting?" he asked, adding that there was a triangular contest in constituencies where JD(S) was in the fray.

