Districts grapple with a surge in coronavirus cases

On Saturday, the state witnessed an explosion of Covid-19 cases with Bengaluru alone clocking close to 600 infections. The day also saw the districts overwhelmed by fresh infections. As many as 15 districts recorded new cases in double digits.

While the state capital topped the single-day case tally with a spine-chilling 596, Dakshina Kannada came a distant second with 49 cases.

Among the new cases reported in the coastal district, 14 are international returnees while 22 people contracted the disease from the infected. Contract tracing for six is underway and seven are cases with some chronic respiratory issues. A total of 38 patients had been discharged post recovery from Wenlock District Hospital.

Virus-hit Kalaburagi saw 33 new cases with Maharashtra returnees accounting for most of them. Ballari district recorded 24 new cases on Saturday with Toranagallu hobli alone reporting 10 cases, including that of a 29-year-old doctor.

9-month-old tests +ve

Dharwad and Gadag districts, which are grappling with growing Covid-19 cases, witnessed 24 and 19 fresh cases respectively on Saturday.

A nine-month-old boy from Khadarbhag, a containment zone, in Savanur of Haveri district, tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

A government hospital doctor in Tavarageri, Koppal district, and an Indian Army jawan from Yerigonal in Kushtagi taluk tested positive for virus in the last 24 hours. Koppal district, which had maintained a clean slate of Covid cases till second week of May, saw a flurry of cases in the last two to three weeks, taking its tally to 81.

Lab asst, SI contract virus

All four old Mysuru districts have reported infections in double digits in the last 24 hours -Hassan (14), Chamarajanagar (13) and Mysuru, Mandya (12 each).

A staff of Chamarajanagar medical hospital’s Covid lab has tested positive for Covid-19. The 29-year-old woman and her husband from Badanguppe have contracted virus.

The district also saw a sub-inspector (wireless dept) and an employee of Land Survey and Settlement department test positive for virus on Saturday. Chamarajanagar district reported its first Covid case on June 9. In just three weeks, it saw 33 cases.