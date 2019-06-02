Divya Spandana: Controversy of deleted twitter account

How often have we seen tweets, posts deleted and an explanation in its tails? Deleted contents in social media more often than not remains an innocuous activity, but not in the case of Divya Spandana.

The head of Congress' social media wing, she has apparently deleted her Twitter account. To add to the frenzy, her twitter account was devoid of any tweet and her Twitter bio also did not mention her as the head of social media, earlier on Saturday. which has led to the birth of a number of speculations.

Though neither Congress nor Spandana have given any statement, speculations of her leaving the party are rife. When ANI reached out to her and asked whether the rumours are true, she replied, "Your source is wrong", completely refuting the claim.

Spandana has been often credited by the media outlets for completely changing the image of Congress' social media, giving it a sharp, vibrant edge. It was under her leadership that the party's social media cell has been able to match up with BJP's strong social media presence.

Congress suffered a heavy defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2019, and the party on Thursday announced a one month ban on its spokespersons on participating in TV debates. Party's spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows”.