DK Shivakumar admitted to a Bengaluru private hospital

Former minister and Congress leader D K Shivakumar has been admitted to a private hospital in the city for variation in blood pressure.

Late in the evening on Friday, Shivakumar was rushed to Apollo Hospitals Sheshadripuram and according to sources in the Hospital, he has had variations in the blood pressure levels for which he was undergoing examination.

"In the wake of the recent events that he has gone through, BP variation was seen and it has been uncontrolled. He has also complained of pain in the back. The treating physician is assessing his health and would take a decision on the further course of treatment," said the source.