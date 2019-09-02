DK Shivakumar appears before ED for third time

Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for the third time in four days in connection with investigations into a money laundering case.

He had asked the ED officials not to call him on Monday owing to Ganesha Chaturthi festival but his request was rejected.

Shivakumar celebrated the festival at his brother and Congress MP DK Suresh's residence here along with other family members.

Before entering ED office, he cautioned his followers, who came to Delhi to meet him, not to create any trouble.

He told reporters that he was sad he couldn' t observe Gauri festival on Sunday. His family used to conduct special ceremonies to remember their ancestors and he couldn't do it this time as his request was turned down by the ED, an emotional Shivakumar said.

The former minister was first questioned for five hours on Friday and then for more than nine hours on Saturday.

The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of a chargesheet filed by Income Tax Department. Ends