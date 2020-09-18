DK Shivakumar bats for ‘sulking’ Ramalinga Reddy

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Friday said he would speak with the party high command on the "injustice" faced by senior leader Ramalinga Reddy, who is said to be sulking.

Reddy, a 7-time legislator, and the 4-time minister is said to have expressed his displeasure after the party high command did not consider him for any organisational role during the recent restructuring, which saw the likes of H K Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Krishna Byre Gowda get bigger responsibilities.

"Ramalinga Reddy is just as senior as me and he has all the eligibility. I will talk to the high command," Shivakumar told reporters when asked about Reddy's disgruntlement. "It's true that he has faced injustice. I will try to set it right."

Shivakumar pointed out that like Reddy, there were many other senior leaders who should have been considered.

When the Congress-JD(S) coalition was in power, Reddy, who represents BTM Layout in Bengaluru, sulked after he was not made a minister and maintained a low-profile throughout. He even resigned during the political crisis last year but withdrew after party leaders convinced him.