DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah have lost mental balance, taunts BJP's Nalin Kumar Kateel

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel criticised the Congress by saying that KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah had lost their mental balance in the wake of the set back for that party in gram panchayat polls.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, he said, around 42,000 BJP workers and supporters emerged victorious in the gram panchayat polls that concluded recently in the state. With this, it is evident that the Congress will not come to power in the state in the next ten years. So, the leaders of the party are disappointed, he added.

He said that the party high command and the chief minister would take a call on the Cabinet expansion. He also made it clear that the 'Love Jihad' Bill would be tabled in the next session of the state legislature, and the party is committed to making it into law.