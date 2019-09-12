DK Shivakumar's daughter Aisshwarya appears before ED

Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar's daughter Aisshwarya appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case in which her father has been arrested.

The questioning comes a day before Shivakumar's ED custody is to end. Shivakumar was arrested on September 3 and a court had sent him to ED custody till September 13.

The 22-year-old management graduate arrived at the ED office with Kunigal MLA Dr Ranganath just before 11 AM.

Investigators had said she will face questions about investments made by Shivakumar in her name.

She is also likely to be interrogated together with Shivakumar.

Sources said she would also be confronted with documents and statements made by Shivakumar with regard to a trip to Singapore he made with her in 2017.

She is also a trustee in an education trust floated by Shivakumar. The trust operates a number of engineering and other colleges.

Last September, the ED had registered a case against Shivakumar as well as Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan, and his associates Narayan, S K Sharma and N Rajendra.

The ED case is based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against him last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores. The I-T Department had also seized unaccounted money worth around Rs 8.59 crore from him.