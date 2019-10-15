DK Shivakumar's judicial custody extended till Oct 25

A special court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of former minister DK Shivakumar till Oct. 25 in connection with a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced Shivakumar before the special court as his judicial custody ended on Tuesday.

Advocate Amit Mahajan appearing for the ED informed the CBI Court that Shivakumar's regular bail plea is pending before the Delhi High Court.

Shivakumar alleged that unequal treatment was given to him by jail authorities. While everybody else had been given a chair, he hadn't been given one, Congress leader said. I am facing severe back pain, Shivakumar said. The court accepted Shivakumar's request to have a chair inside the jail.

The court allowed the family of Shivakumar to meet him in the court lock-up. Shivakumar was arrested on Sept. 3 in connection with a money laundering case.