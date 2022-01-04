DK Suresh apologises after brawl with Ashwath Narayan

DK Suresh apologises after brawl with BJP minister Ashwath Narayan

Suresh and IT/BT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan almost came to blows during the event even as Bommai was on stage

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 04 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 01:29 ist

Congress MP DK Suresh on Tuesday maintained that he had tendered an apology to CM Basavaraj Bommai for the fracas at a government event in Ramanagara. 

Suresh and IT/BT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan almost came to blows during the event even as Bommai was on stage. 

Also Read | Karnataka minister Ashwath Narayan, Congress MP D K Suresh fight at public event in Ramanagara 

“Yes, I tried to stop Narayan from speaking as an MP. I wanted to protect the honour of the Ramanagara district. I have apologised to the CM,” Suresh told reporters. “But, why should a minister speak like that? He spoke about being a real man and all that in his speech. I want to ask the BJP whether this is the party’s culture,” he said. 

Suresh pointed out that Ramanagara MLA Anita Kumaraswamy objected to Narayan’s political speech.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
DK Suresh
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka News
CN Ashwath Narayan

Related videos

What's Brewing

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 