DK Suresh apologises after brawl with BJP minister Ashwath Narayan

Congress MP DK Suresh on Tuesday maintained that he had tendered an apology to CM Basavaraj Bommai for the fracas at a government event in Ramanagara.

Suresh and IT/BT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan almost came to blows during the event even as Bommai was on stage.

“Yes, I tried to stop Narayan from speaking as an MP. I wanted to protect the honour of the Ramanagara district. I have apologised to the CM,” Suresh told reporters. “But, why should a minister speak like that? He spoke about being a real man and all that in his speech. I want to ask the BJP whether this is the party’s culture,” he said.

Suresh pointed out that Ramanagara MLA Anita Kumaraswamy objected to Narayan’s political speech.

