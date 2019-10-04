DK Suresh quizzed for 7 hours; summoned again on Oct 4

Congress MP D K Suresh was, on Thursday, questioned for around seven hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the investigations into allegations of money laundering against his brother and senior party leader D K Shivakumar.

Sources said the investigators asked him about the properties he had bought in Karnataka.

The ED had earlier told a court during the hearing on Shivakumar’s bail application that Suresh owned 27 properties and the matter needed to be probed.

The Bengaluru Rural MP reached the ED office at around 11 am and left at around 6.30 pm. He has been asked to appear before the investigators on Friday also.

Suresh told reporters that he has answered the queries of the ED officials, but did not want to speak more on that as the investigations are still on. Earlier in the day, he said he has not committed any crime.

Shivakumar’s daughter Aisshwarya and his close aide and Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar were also questioned by the ED earlier.

The former minister, who was arrested on September 3, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is presently in judicial custody, which will end on October 15. The court had rejected his bail plea.

While extending his judicial custody till October 15, the special court had also allowed the ED to question Shivakumar in judicial custody on October 4 and 5 at Tihar jail, where he is currently lodged.