DKS dares officers to book BJP leaders for defying Covid curbs

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Thursday vowed to launch an agitation against officers if the government fails to book cases against BJP leaders who defied Covid-19 curbs.

“I have already written to the chief secretary. Even the chief minister said he has given orders that all violators should be booked. If officials don’t act, then we will launch an agitation against them,” Shivakumar told reporters.

“We won’t keep quiet if cases are booked only against our party leaders and not against BJP leaders,” he said, adding that he has discussed this with the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. “We will see how deputy commissioners and police superintendents act. Based on that, we will decide on our agitation against them.”

Ex-JD(S) MLC to join Congress

JD(S) leader and ex-MLC BEML Kantharaju will join the Congress on Friday. Shivakumar said Kantharaju will be inducted at the party’s office by following Covid-19 protocol.

“Party workers should not come to the event in view of the curbs,” he said. There is talk that Kantharaju, whose term as MLC from the Tumkur local authorities’ seat ended earlier this month, will contest the 2023 Assembly election from the Turuvekere segment.

Check out the latest videos from DH: