DKS lashes out at UP chief minister

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday launched a tirade against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for saying that states will have to seek permission to employ workers from his state.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath's move to restrict hiring people of UP is unconstitutional and goes against the right to freedom of movement. Mr Yogi, please note that UP is not the private property of your govt. The people of UP don't need your govt's permission to work anywhere in India,” Shivakumar said.