DKS lashes out at UP chief minister

DKS lashes out at UP chief minister

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 26 2020, 22:40 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 22:44 ist

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday launched a tirade against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for saying that states will have to seek permission to employ workers from his state.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath's move to restrict hiring people of UP is unconstitutional and goes against the right to freedom of movement. Mr Yogi, please note that UP is not the private property of your govt. The people of UP don't need your govt's permission to work anywhere in India,” Shivakumar said. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Yogi Adityanath
D K Shivakumar
private property

What's Brewing

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

 