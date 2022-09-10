Do Cong workers agree with treason, asks Smriti Irani

Do Congress workers agree with treason, asks Smriti Irani

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Doddaballapur,
  • Sep 10 2022, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 22:22 ist

Launching a broadside at the Congress for its Bharat Jodo march, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said Rahul Gandhi had “waged a war against India” and demanded an explanation.

Smriti was speaking at the BJP's Janaspanana rally.

"I am shocked. Rahul Gandhi has publicly said that he used to fight a political party earlier, and that now he fights the Indian state. I want to ask the Gandhi family. Power comes and goes; even Indira Gandhi lost power, but she never fought India. But [Sonia Gandhi's] son has waged a war against India," Smriti charged. "Until the time Indians are alive, India will not break."

Smriti dubbed the Bharat Jodo march as "a farce" and described it as "an attempt to break the nation".

Referring to former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, Smriti said: "With whom is the Congress doing the Bharat Jodo march? With someone who declared that India would become 'tukde-tukde'. You made that person a member of your party."

Smriti also pointed out Rahul's meeting with controversial priest George Ponniah. "Do you speak of uniting India? You met a person in Tamil Nadu who said Bharat Mata is a dangerous disease. Do Congress workers agree with this treason?" she said.

The union minister for women & child development hailed the Modi administration for its contributions to Karnataka. "The state has been given Rs 9,700 crore for road and highways. And, 20 new projects will start by the end of 2022-23," she said. "In seven years, the Modi government has given Rs 37,000 crore for national highways," she said and asked how much the Congress gave Karnataka when it was in power.

