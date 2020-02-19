"Do not get carried away with your arguments": Kageri loses cool

Amidst the furore in the Assembly over discussion on CAA protests and sedition cases, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was forced to ask the legislators to maintain decorum of the House.

In the heat of their argument, some legislators directed sharp criticism against each other, to which the Speaker took objection.

“Do not get carried away with your arguments and use unparliamentary language. It only reduces our standing as people’s representatives. People will lose trust in us. We have to uphold the dignity of the Assembly. Let us understand our responsibility,” Kageri said. Some of the comments made by the leaders were later expunged.