Doctors advise 10-day rest for Kumaraswamy

With extensive campaigning for the bypolls taking a toll on health, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has been diagnosed with a blood infection and doctors have advised rest for ten days.

According to an official release from the party, Kumaraswamy underwent much strain on account of his recent campaign travel during bypolls. Doctors have advised him to take complete rest, during which period, he will neither travel nor attend public meetings. Sources in the party said he underwent several tests after he suffered from fatigue and the doctors found infection in blood.

In 2009, Kumaraswamy had suffered from a similar infection when he had toured flood-affected areas in North Karnataka. The JD(S) Legislature Party Leader has coped with heart ailment for sometime now. In 2017, he underwent a valve replacement surgery. A decade earlier too, he had undergone a heart surgery. “There is no cause for anxiety. He just needs some rest before he can get to work again,” the sources added.