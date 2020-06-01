Don’t be surprised if Siddaramaiah joins BJP: C T Ravi

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jun 01 2020, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 21:04 ist
Opposition leader Siddaramaiah. (DH Photo)

One need not be surprised if Opposition leader Siddaramaiah joins BJP. Anything is possible in politics, said District In-charge Minister C T Ravi. 

The cold war between Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah can reach any point. Siddaramaiah too is a mass leader like B S Yediyurappa and H D Deve Gowda.

"Siddaramaiah can not praise BJP government. If he praises BJP while being in Congress, then it will affect his political career. He will praise the BJP, the day he joins it. Those who had levelled allegations against BJP, including S M Krishna and Jyotiraditya Scindia, in the past have joined the party, he said.

