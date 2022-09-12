'Don't celebrate Hindi Diwas', H D Kumaraswamy tells Karnataka CM Bommai

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai not to celebrate Hindi Diwas in Karnataka on September 14.

"India is the great union of more than 560 principalities that are socially, culturally diverse and include thousands of languages and sub-languages. To extol only one language will truly be supreme injustice done to people," Kumaraswamy, a former CM, stated in a letter to Bommai.

"On September 14, it will be injustice to Kannadigas when the Union government will force Hindi Diwas to be celebrated by the state government. The tax money paid by the people of our state shouldn't be used by the Karnataka government to celebrate Hindi Diwas," Kumaraswamy insisted.

The JD(S) is trying to position itself as a pro-Kannada regional party and Kumaraswamy has, for the past few years, opposed the celebration of Hindi Diwas.

Last week, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma issued a circular making it mandatory for Kannada to be used in all events organised by the union and state governments inside Karnataka. “Kannada must be our priority, not a choice,” Sharma said in the circular, which she issued based on a petition by the Kannada Development Authority.