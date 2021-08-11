Don't fight for portfolios: Vishwanath to ministers

Requesting ministers in Karnataka not to fight for portfolios, former minister H Vishwanath on Wednesday said all portfolios are equal and ministers are public servants.

“If the ministers are serious about serving the public, they should discharge their duty from whatever the portfolios allotted to them,” he said.

"Since all the ministers in the Basavaraj Bommai headed government are holding cabinet ranks, there is no inequality among them," he said.

"Let Anand Singh show his performance with the current portfolio without bickering," he said.

Former Minister MP Renukacharya pleaded Anand Singh not to take any hasty decision. Singh's efforts were highest among all leaders, who defected from Congress and JD(S), to bring the BJP to power in the state in 2019.

"Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa knew Singh's contribution to the BJP and I hope Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will resolve his problems," he said.