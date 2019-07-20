Don't know why BJP is so happy, says UT Khader

Urban Development Minister UT Khader on Saturday said that he failed to understand why the BJP was so happy.

"We have confidence in this government and hence Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has moved the confidence motion in the Assembly. The answer regarding who enjoys majority will be given on Monday," he told reporters.

"I don't know why the BJP is so happy. We should serve irrespective of whether we are in power or not. Many MLAs are yet to get a chance to express their views," he said.

Meanwhile, Sringeri legislator Rajegowda said that the Congress party had let its MLAs free. "We are confident of winning the trust vote on Monday. Let the party enjoying a majority hold the power. We don't want mid-term polls at this juncture," he remarked