Don't pay bills: BJP, JD(S) turn the heat on Congress

The BJP and JD(S) will launch separate campaigns urging citizens not to pay power bills and women not to buy bus tickets in order to mount pressure on the new Congress government to fulfil its 'guarantees' without any conditions.

Starting Saturday, the BJP will launch its campaign while the JD(S) has decided to open offices in every taluk to "protect" citizens who refuse to pay power bills.

Among the five 'guarantees' made by Congress are 200 units of free power to all households and free bus travel to all women. The Congress has also promised Rs 2,000 per month to all women heads of households, 10 kg free rice per month to every BPL member and a monthly unemployment allowance to graduates and diploma-holders.

All five 'guarantees' are estimated to cost at least Rs 50,000 crore annually and pressure is mounting on the Siddaramaiah government to roll out these promises that helped the party storm to power.

"There are ample video clips in which Siddaramaiah is heard saying that he won't be paying power bills while encouraging voters also to not pay. But now, after becoming CM, Siddaramaiah is singing a different tune," BJP leader R Ashoka said.

Ashoka also pointed to a campaign video featuring Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, assuring women that they need not buy bus tickets. "Shivakumar is heard saying if a daughter wants to go to her mother's house, or mother-in-law wants to pick her daughter-in-law, they can travel without buying tickets," he said.

As part of the BJP's campaign, Ashoka said he would stop paying electricity bills. "We will also launch a campaign exclusively aimed at women so that they don't have to buy bus tickets," he said, adding that the BJP wouldn't allow the Congress to go "scot free" on its promises.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy said the Congress cannot fool people. "They first promised free services for all and now they are talking about framing guidelines. I urge the people of this state to hold the party accountable. I urge people not to pay electricity bills for up to 200 units of power. I urge women not to pay for tickets in buses, be it luxury buses or ordinary buses," he said, adding that the JD(S) will make it its mission to hold Congress accountable.

Senior minister Ramalinga Reddy hit back saying the BJP is "simply envious" of the Congress' victory in the polls. "If they were so concerned about the welfare of the poor, why did they reduce the quantity of free rice under ration?" he said.

Reddy said modalities need to be worked out for the implementation of the programmes. "The account numbers of the beneficiaries need to be put together. For instance, something like the bus pass needs ID cards," Reddy explained.