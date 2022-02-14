'Don't quit,' Deve Gowda tells those wanting to desert JD(S)

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Monday urged those wanting to quit the party to reconsider their decision.

“Even now it’s not too late. The party leaders should work together,” he said to those planning to jump ship. He was referring to some party MLAs who are tipped to join the Congress.

“The party, which has begun working towards strengthening its presence across the state, will further pace up its efforts. The party leaders will travel to at least two districts each month. It is not enough to declare that we will win 123 seats. We need to work towards it,” he told reporters.

“H D Kumaraswamy has already taken up the Janata Jaladhare water campaign. He is also conducting several meetings with the party cadre,” Gowda said.

On the possibility of Congress leader C M Ibrahim joining the JD(S), Gowda said,”The JD(S) has assured him that he will be considered for the party president’s post when the next elections happen.”

On speculation that Kumaraswamy will contest the next Assembly election from Chamundeshwari, Gowda said that the JD(S) Legislature Party leader would not abandon Ramanagar and Channapatna.

“The party held its legislature party meeting to discuss strategies for the legislature session. The JD(S) will focus on development issues and will also expose corruption that has taken place during the Congress regime under Siddaramaiah’s leadership,” Kumaraswamy said.

