Don't replace Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa, Veerashaiva Mahasabha demands BJP top brass

Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha District Unit Rudramuni R Sajjan has warned BJP central leadership that the party would face the fate of Congress in Karnataka if Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is replaced by another leader.

Speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday, he said Yediyurappa is not the leader of Veerashaiva community alone but of many communities. So, Yediyurappa must not be asked to step down from the top post as it would cause huge loss to the party.

He said BJP high command must not forget that the party suffered defeat in the polls when Yediyurappa had quit BJP in the past. The chief minister played a key role in containing spread of Covid-19 in the state. So, he must be continued as chief minister.

Hailing the chief minister, he said Yediyurappa has worked for the development of state and district as chief minister. Many development works including airport, KSRTC bus terminal, hospitals, UAHS and national highway etc were executed in the district during his tenure as chief minister earlier. No other leader would have implemented such development works. So, Yediyurappa must not be asked to step drown from the post of chief minister.