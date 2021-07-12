Don't treat DK Shivakumar slap episode as crime, Congress tells BJP

Defending KPCC President DK Shivakumar's act of slapping a man who attempted to put his arm around his shoulder, KPCC Secretary K Devendrappa said BJP must not treat it as a crime.

Speaking to media persons, on Monday, he said State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel is projecting it as a major crime. BJP leaders must focus on solving issues in their party.

He said Shivakumar slapped him casually with the sole intention of disciplining him. BJP must not use it for political gains. It must stop poking its nose into the affairs of Congress.

He warned that Congress workers would picket the programmes attended by the Chief Minister and ministers in Karnataka if BJP leaders drag the issue further.

Congress workers Kavita Raghavendra, Arjun, Nishad Ahmed, Nhal Singh and others were present at the press conference.

Check out DH's latest videos: