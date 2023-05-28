Double delight for Laxmi Hebbalkar

It was a double delight for Belgaum Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar on Saturday. Hours before she took oath as Women and Child Development Minister on Saturday, the Congress lawmaker became a grandmother.

Hebbalkar's son Mrunal and daughter-in-law Dr Hita welcomed a baby girl on late Friday night. The two-time MLA is the lone woman to make the cut into Siddaramaiah's 2.0 Cabinet.