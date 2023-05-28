Double delight for Laxmi Hebbalkar

Double delight for Laxmi Hebbalkar

The two-time MLA is the lone woman to make the cut into Siddaramaiah's 2.0 Cabinet

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 28 2023, 00:42 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 03:44 ist
Laxmi Hebbalkar. Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

It was a double delight for Belgaum Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar on Saturday. Hours before she took oath as Women and Child Development Minister on Saturday, the Congress lawmaker became a grandmother.

Also Read | All 34 sanctioned ministerial positions filled to give new touch to governance: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Hebbalkar's son Mrunal and daughter-in-law Dr Hita welcomed a baby girl on late Friday night. The two-time MLA is the lone woman to make the cut into Siddaramaiah's 2.0 Cabinet.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

laxmi hebbalkar
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Unbearable lightness of being the State

Unbearable lightness of being the State

Bringing humanities into STEM education

Bringing humanities into STEM education

Tokenised without a say: Women in Karnataka’s politics

Tokenised without a say: Women in Karnataka’s politics

Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like

Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

 