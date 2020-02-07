Drop incapable ministers, urges Neharu Olekar

MLA Neharu Olekar on Thursday demanded the BJP top brass to drop ministers who have failed to perform.

“The Cabinet will have dignity only when incapable ministers are dropped,” he told reporters. Olekar, one of the ministerial aspirants, said that JD(S)-Congress coalition government collapsed as some ministers, who were incapable, ignored legislators. The BJP government should not face

a similar situation, he said and expressed confidence that he would be inducted into the Cabinet in the coming days.