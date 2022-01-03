Drop Mekedatu padayatra, Somashekar tells Congress

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 03 2022, 15:36 ist
Mysuru in-charge minister S T Somashekar. Credit: DH File Photo

Mysuru in-charge minister S T Somashekar said the Congress party should drop their padayatra demanding the implementation of Mekedatu project.

Speaking to reporters here, Somashekar said the cases of Covid-19 and Omicron variant are on the rise and Congress leaders must understand the situation.

Also Read | Mekedatu padayatra a political stunt: CM Bommai

Somashekar, criticising leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, said the leaders are jobless as of now and are thus taking out a padayatra with an eye on the upcoming elections.

