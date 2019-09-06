DyCM Ashwathnarayan lashes out at HDK over allegations

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan on Friday slammed former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy for levelling allegations against him.

In a tweet, Ashwathnarayan said "Shri @hd_kumaraswamy's allegations against me are far from the truth and baseless. It is a tragedy that a Former CM of Karnataka had to resort to such desperation to stay relevant and in the limelight."

In another tweet in Kannada, he said that the tweet had reflected the ignorance of the former CM. "He has been ridiculed for making some allegation without knowing the reality. It is your old habit to make absurd statements to dispel the frustration of being out of power," he wrote.

The retort came after Kumaraswamy had lashed out at Ashwathnarayan for his remarks against Congress leader D K Shivakumar's arrest by Enforcement Directorate officials.

Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday, had questioned whether Ashwathnarayan was not among the people who were behind the fire at Malleshwaram BBMP office, "which was torched to hide their misdeeds."