ED summons Congress leader Laxmi Hebbalkar

Enforcement Directorate officials have issued summons to Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, here on Tuesday. She will appear before ED officials for questioning on September 19.

Speaking to DH, Laxmi confirmed that she had been summoned by ED. "They have asked me to appear as a witness in a case," she said, without revealing any details. She is a close aide of beleaguered Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who is currently under ED custody in New Delhi.

Though the exact cause of summons is yet to be learnt, sources say that it could be associated with the arrest of Shivakumar and subsequent questioning of his daughter Aisshwarya.