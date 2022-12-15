ED targeting me because of upcoming Karnataka elections: Shivakumar tells HC

Congress state unit president D K Shivakumar on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that the Enforcement Directorate is taking action against him after waiting for two years because of the upcoming state assembly elections in May.

Appearing for Shivakumar, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that there was neither any attachment of property in the case nor any proceeds of crime in terms of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

“Why have they waited for two years to proceed in the matter? They knew of these facts in 2020.... Because the elections are in May ,” Sibal argued before a bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Poonam A Bamba.

The court was hearing Shivakumar's petition seeking quashing of the entire investigation including summons issued to him in the ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Record) registered by the ED in 2020. He has challenged the ED's action on several grounds including that the agency was re-investigating the same offence which it had already probed in a previous case it had lodged in 2018.

In its submissions filed through lawyers, the Congress leader said the present investigation constituted a second set of proceedings against him, and was an abuse of the process of law and a malafide exercise of power.

Opposing the petition, the ED in its counter affidavit said that the two ECIRs against the petitioner are based on different sets of facts and even the scheduled offence in both the cases are different and the quantum of proceeds of crime involved is also different.

The ED, in its reply, said that as per the first ECIR, the scheduled offence is section 120B IPC and the quantum of proceeds of crime recorded therein is Rs 8.59 crore.

The present ECIR is related to amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 74.93 crore and emanates from a different FIR of the CBI lodged in Bangalore on October 3, 2020 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ED has stated.