State elections to delay Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle

Elections in five states to delay Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle

The expansion or reshuffle of the Bommai Cabinet is significant as Karnataka faces elections 13 months from now

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 18 2022, 03:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 03:47 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

The keenly-awaited Cabinet expansion or rejig may be delayed until late March as the BJP high command is caught up with polls in five states, including the crucial Uttar Pradesh.

According to BJP leaders, though the Cabinet exercise was promised soon after the Sankranti festival, it will now be at least a month late.

Speaking to DH, BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar confirmed that elections in five states have delayed the Cabinet expansion.

“Now it will be taken up only after polls are completed in Uttar Pradesh and other states,” he said. To a question, he said that the Cabinet expansion was imminent “but only after elections”.

The expansion or reshuffle of the Bommai Cabinet is significant as Karnataka faces elections 13 months from now. 

The BJP is looking at bringing in fresh faces into Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s Cabinet by ensuring a balance in regional and caste representation.

At present, Bommai has four berths vacant in the 34-member Cabinet. 

Complaints that a few regions and districts are over-represented in the Cabinet will be among the issues that the high command is expected to address during the reshuffle, sources say. There is also speculation that several senior ministers will be dropped to make room for young legislators.

Ever since it came to power in 2019, the BJP has faced disgruntlement within as several MLAs remain unhappy about “migrant” ministers - those who joined the party from the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Birju Maharaj democratised Kathak

Birju Maharaj democratised Kathak

Black diamond 'from outer space' lands in Dubai

Black diamond 'from outer space' lands in Dubai

Can a person be infected with Omicron variant twice?

Can a person be infected with Omicron variant twice?

Over 16 cr more people forced into poverty during Covid

Over 16 cr more people forced into poverty during Covid

Banking frauds may surge in next two years: Survey

Banking frauds may surge in next two years: Survey

When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika

When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

 