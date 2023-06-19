Electricity fares in K'taka: BJP to lend moral support to June 22 bandh

Power fares: BJP to lend moral support to June 22 bandh

  Jun 19 2023
BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday said that the party’s state unit would extend its support to the June 22 bandh call given by an industry body against the steep hike in power tariff.

The Hubballi-based Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industry has called for bandh on Thursday. 

Kateel told reporters that the state government must stop playing with people and industrialists can see through what the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is trying to send out a message to them. 

“The newly elected government led by chief minister Siddaramaiah, not even a month old, has already made decisions to repeal laws like the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, replace National Education Policy (NEP), the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, commonly known as the Anti-conversion Act. There was no delay in taking decisions about these issues, then what is stopping them from rolling back power tariffs in the state,” he wondered.

The BJP state president added that the power tariff is very steep and it is affecting one and all in the state. “Be it poor or rich, everyone is affected by this power tariff hike. The state government should revert to the old tariff,” he said.

 

