Elephant enters Tibetan settlement in Hunsur, creates panic among residents

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 22 2021, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 15:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

A wild elephant that entered the Tibetan settlement in Hunsur created panic among the residents.

The elephant was camping in a banana plantation for the last two days and had damaged crops. When the villagers chased away the elephant from there, it entered the settlement.

According to the officials, the elephant might have come from Nagarahole National Park and entered the settlement through Sollepura in Veeranahosahalli forest.

However, the forest department officials managed to drive away the elephant.

Karnataka
hunsur
elephant
human animal conflict

