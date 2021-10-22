Elephant enters Tibetan settlement in Hunsur, creates panic among residents

A wild elephant that entered the Tibetan settlement in Hunsur created panic among the residents.

The elephant was camping in a banana plantation for the last two days and had damaged crops. When the villagers chased away the elephant from there, it entered the settlement.

According to the officials, the elephant might have come from Nagarahole National Park and entered the settlement through Sollepura in Veeranahosahalli forest.

However, the forest department officials managed to drive away the elephant.

