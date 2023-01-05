Engineer caught with cash: We will do full investigation, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said a full investigation will be done on a public works engineer who was caught with Rs 10.5 lakh at Vidhana Soudha, while Congress attacked the BJP government over corruption.

“Our own people (police) have caught one engineer with money. Where was he taking the money? To whom was the money meant? We will do a full investigation,” Bommai told reporters.

This case has come handy to the Congress’ narrative on corruption, especially the ‘40 per cent commission sarkara’ campaign. “There are many cases of corruption in this government. That's why the contractors association called it a ‘40 per cent commission government’. Everything needs a bribe,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said.

Bommai reminded Siddaramaiah that in 2019, the then Backward Classes Welfare Minister C Puttarangashetty, a Congress lawmaker, made headlines after a typist in his Vidhana Soudha office was caught with Rs 25 lakh cash. “What happened in that case? Did the minister resign? Was anybody punished? They closed that case,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, the Congress claimed in a tweet that the arrested engineer Jagadeesh arrived at Vidhana Soudha with Rs 10 lakh cash at around 5.30 pm. “This coincided with Public Works Minister CC Patil’s news conference in Vidhana Soudha. Except the minister, most staff would have left at that time. What is the connection between the cash and the minister? What is the government hiding?” the Congress asked.

ಜಗದೀಶ್ ನಿನ್ನೆ ಸಂಜೆ 5.30 ಸುಮಾರಿಗೆ 10 ಲಕ್ಷದೊಂದಿಗೆ ವಿಧಾನಸೌಧಕ್ಕೆ ಬರುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಅದೇ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಧಾನಸೌಧದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಚಿವ ಸಿಸಿ ಪಾಟೀಲ್ ಪತ್ರಿಕಾಗೋಷ್ಠಿ ನಡೆಸಿರುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ಸಚಿವರ ಹೊರತಾಗಿ ವಿಧಾನಸೌಧದ ಕೆಲಸದ ಅವಧಿ ಮುಗಿದು ಬಹುತೇಕ ಖಾಲಿಯಾಗಿರುತ್ತದೆ. ಈ ಹಣಕ್ಕೂ, ಆ ಸಚಿವರಿಗೂ ಸಂಬಂಧವಿದೆಯೇ? ಸರ್ಕಾರ ರಹಸ್ಯ ಕಾಪಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವುದೇಕೆ? — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) January 5, 2023

Denying the Congress’ claim, Patil rhetorically asked: “Should Vidhana Soudha be the only option to deliver cash? Can’t that be done in some other place?”

Mounting an offensive, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar claimed nothing moved in the BJP government without money. “From Vidhana Soudha to a gram panchayat, touch any wall and you can hear the sound of money,” he said. “No file moves without a commission.”

Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan maintained that the case will be investigated. “Our government is committed to root out corruption. Income tax transactions are being seeded with Aadhaar and PAN for transparency. It was the Congress government that closed Lokayukta to hide their corruption. Congress has no moral right to speak about corruption,” he said.