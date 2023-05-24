Ensure win in 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, Congress MLAs told

With the Congress setting its sights on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party’s lawmakers on Wednesday were asked to work towards winning 20 seats in Karnataka.

This target was fixed at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held at Vidhana Soudha.

“We can’t sit quiet thinking the Assembly election was won. The momentum must carry into the Lok Sabha polls,” Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, said at the CLP meeting.

Read | Congress leader U T Khader elected as first Muslim Speaker of Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by winning 25 seats and backing one victorious Independent. The Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.

Asking MLAs to ensure Congress officers are up and running in every district and constituency, Shivakumar said the lawmakers must be watchful. “Don't neglect party workers and respond to people who voted you to power,” he told MLAs.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the CLP leader, called upon MLAs to regularly attend the Assembly sessions. He asked MLAs to create awareness among citizens on the “discrimination” Karnataka is facing at the hands of the Modi administration in terms of devolution of funds.

Speaking to reporters after the CLP meeting, Shivakumar said the Congress government’s top priority is to fulfil the five ‘guarantees’ made to citizens. “MLAs have been asked to tour their constituencies to thank voters,” he said.

DK Suresh, MB Patil face off?

Congress MP DK Suresh and minister MB Patil are said to have had a face-off on the sidelines of the CLP meeting at Vidhana Soudha. However, both leaders played it down. "With love, he called out to me. I told him that we'd speak later. He didn't warn me. I'm not someone who can be warned," Patil said. Suresh also said he didn't tell Patil anything.

The two have been feuding ever since Patil claimed that Siddaramaiah will be CM for five full years. "Let Siddaramaiah be the CM for 10 years. Even Patil can become CM. But, the party will decide," Suresh said.