Eshwarappa seeks DKS for debate on irregularities

Eshwarappa challenges DKS for debate on irregularities

DHNS
DHNS, Shidlaghatta (Chikkaballapur district),
  • Apr 27 2020, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 22:03 ist

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Monday challenged Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar for a debate on the alleged irregularities in the execution of works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Addressing a press conference here, he came down heavily on Shivakumar and alleged that the latter was expert in looting money.

"I request Shivakumar to inform the government about irregularities during his tenure. The government will tighten the administrative machinery. He should stop indulge in petty politics. I am new to the portfolio. He should show irregularities and come for a debate,” he said.

Eshwarappa said that the government was trying to generate employment opportunities for poor people. 

"There was confusion about the execution of works in the wake of Covid-19. People could carry out the works by maintaining social distancing. Works under the MGNREGA have started in over 5,400 gram panchayats” he said.

He said that the government had entered into an agreement with Art of Living to revive water bodies. A total of nine districts, including Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru and Chitradurga have been selected for the works.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
kpcc
shivakumar
Art of Living

What's Brewing

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

 