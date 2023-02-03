Eshwarappa 'no longer interested' to re-join Cabinet

Senior BJP lawmaker K S Eshwarappa on Friday said that he was no longer interested to join the Cabinet.

Instead, Eshwarappa said he would work towards helping the BJP retain power in the state.

Eshwarappa said this after meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“I have been a party loyalist for a long time. I do not wish to cause any embarrassment to the party at this juncture when the party is strongly putting up a united fight to retain power in the state. I have enjoyed several positions in the party or in the government, whenever the party has succeeded in forming a government. Therefore, I have made up my mind not to cause any embarrassment further to my party as well as to its leaders,” he said.

Eshwarappa had to resign as the RDPR minister in April last year after contractor Santosh Patil ended his life after naming the BJP lawmaker demanding a cut to release work bills.

Eshwarappa insisted that he wanted to join the Cabinet to prove a point after the police gave him a clean chit in the suicide case. “After the police gave me the clean chit, it was natural for my supporters to demand a ministerial berth for me. The ministerial berth was assured none other than CM Bommai himself,” he said.

He also caustically remarked that he does not know ‘exact reasons’ why Bommai, despite assuring the Cabinet berth, did not keep up his end of the bargain.