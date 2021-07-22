'Eshwarappa responsible for Yediyurappa's exit as CM'

Eshwarappa responsible for Yediyurappa's exit as CM: Ex-MLA

He said Yediyurappa must continue as chief minister for the sake of development

Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 22 2021, 19:00 ist
Congress leader and former MLA K B Prasanna Kumar alleged that Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa was responsible for B S Yediyurappa's exit from the chief minister's post. 

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Kumar said that Eshwarappa had submitted a complaint against Yediyurappa's administration to the then Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala some months ago and thus laid the foundation for the exit of the BJP leader from the post of chief minister. 

He said Yediyurappa must continue as chief minister for the sake of development. Most people of the district and the state are of the same view.  Many leaders of Congress party have expressed their sympathy towards Yediyurappa. But Eshwarappa of our own district wants Yediyurappa to step down from the top post. 

When questioned, he said he would welcome if Eshwarappa is made chief minister. He also thanked the government for approving the installation of bust of Basavanna at the entrance of Gandhi park in the Shivamogga.

